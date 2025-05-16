Kaoru Mitoma News: Uncertain against Liverpool

Mitoma (heel) is uncertain for Monday's clash with Liverpool, per manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Kaoru had some minor issues, so hopefully he will be a possibility for us in the squad. Overall it's very positive and we have more options."

Mitoma is in doubt for Monday's clash due to some minor issues, namely a heel issue that has caused him problems in recent weeks. The winger has just two chances to return before the end of the campaign. Mitoma hasn't started since early April due to the nagging heel issue.