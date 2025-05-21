Karim Adeyemi News: Back on track during 2024/25 season

Adeyemi scored seven goals on 46 shots and six assists on 28 chances created in 26 appearances (17 starts) this season.

Adeyemi saw a bit of a slowing in his career progress last season, but seemed to find form again during the 2024/25 campaign after bagging a new career-high in goal contributions during a season with 13. This beats his previous best by two, reaching that mark in the 2022/23 season after only four in league play last campaign. An injury hindered his season, so with a full season next campaign, he could be in for another career season after the team's success in the backend of the campaign with new manager Niko Kovac.