Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karim Adeyemi headshot

Karim Adeyemi News: Brilliant Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Adeyemi scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Adeyemi has had a mixed season, seeing consistent rotation and struggling for form at times. He was excellent during the penultimate match though, using his pace and guile to cause endless issues for the Leverkusen backline. Adeyemi, despite his inconsistency has shown incredible upside off the wing.

Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now