Karim Adeyemi News: Brilliant Sunday

Adeyemi scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Adeyemi has had a mixed season, seeing consistent rotation and struggling for form at times. He was excellent during the penultimate match though, using his pace and guile to cause endless issues for the Leverkusen backline. Adeyemi, despite his inconsistency has shown incredible upside off the wing.