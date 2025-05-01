Fantasy Soccer
Karl Jakob Hein headshot

Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Late call against Barca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Hein (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Barcelona, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.

Hein has trained only partially this week but is a late call for Saturday's game. This is good news for Valladolid since it suggests he is progressing well in his recovery. If he can't make the call against Barcelona, Andre Ferreira will be the one starting in goal.

Karl Jakob Hein
Valladolid
