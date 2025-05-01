Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Late call against Barca
Hein (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Barcelona, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.
Hein has trained only partially this week but is a late call for Saturday's game. This is good news for Valladolid since it suggests he is progressing well in his recovery. If he can't make the call against Barcelona, Andre Ferreira will be the one starting in goal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now