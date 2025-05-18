Karl Jakob Hein News: Tallies three saves versus Alaves
Hein had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Alaves.
Hein did a good job when tested and was beaten only by a penalty shot in his team's 11th consecutive loss. He has made seven saves and conceded two goals over a pair of matches since returning from a collarbone injury. He'll face Leganes' 16th-ranked attack next Sunday in the final week of the season.
