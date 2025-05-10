Karol Linetty Injury: Available for Inter clash

Linetty (calf) "has recovered during the week," coach Paolo Vanoli announced.

Linetty has shaken off a muscular ailment that sidelined him last week but has fewer chances of starting than in previous weeks since Samuele Ricci (knee) has recovered and Nikola Vlasic and Valentino Lazaro returned from injury in the past fixture. He has logged five shots (one on target), four chances created, six tackles (two won) and nine clearances in his last five outings.