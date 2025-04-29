Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karol Linetty headshot

Karol Linetty News: Two shot attempts in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Linetty had two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Napoli.

Linetty tied a Torino game-high Sunday with two shot attempts (zero on goal), though his side were unable to capitalize on their opportunities in a 2-0 loss. In addition to his attacking output, the midfielder tracked-back to make four clearances in his defensive half. After a five match stretch over which Linetty played just four total minutes, he has now started in three successive fixtures, creating four total chances.

Karol Linetty
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now