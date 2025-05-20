Kasey McAteer News: First Premier League goal

McAteer scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

