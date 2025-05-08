Fantasy Soccer
Kasper Hogh News: Neutralized versus Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Hogh had one shot (zero on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.

Hogh needed to come up big in Thursday's second leg, but he was held to just one off-target shot. Although it's a disappointing way to end his Europa League campaign, he played a huge part in getting Glimt to the semifinal. He scored seven goals and recorded one assist across 14 matches, with four of those goals coming in the knockout stage.

Kasper Hogh
Glimt
