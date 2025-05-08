Kasper Hogh News: Neutralized versus Spurs
Hogh had one shot (zero on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.
Hogh needed to come up big in Thursday's second leg, but he was held to just one off-target shot. Although it's a disappointing way to end his Europa League campaign, he played a huge part in getting Glimt to the semifinal. He scored seven goals and recorded one assist across 14 matches, with four of those goals coming in the knockout stage.
