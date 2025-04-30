Kaua Santos Injury: Suffers PCL injury

Santos has sustained a posterior cruciate ligament injury and, after a thorough medical examination, the club decided to treat it conservatively, meaning he will be out for several months, the club announced.

Santos is expected to miss six to nine months to recover from a PCL injury, and it has been decided that the medical staff will treat it conservatively, meaning he won't be rushed back. This is a big blow for the young goalie and the club since he was gaining a lot of experience this season replacing Kevin Trapp on 14 occasions and securing three clean sheets in that span.