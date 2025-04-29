Kaua Santos Injury: Will avoid surgery

Santos (knee) will not need surgery on his ruptured ACL and is expected to take around a four to five-month break to recover, according to Ulrike Sickenberger and Johannes Wolf of Bild.de.

Santos received a crucial update Tuesday as he waited on his next step after tearing his ACL. The good news is he won't need surgery, shortening his recovery by a good bit. That said, the club is planning to take around four to five months with the goalie, likely making this return next season in either September or October. He was in line to be the next starting keeper for the club, and they will likely wait until he is fit again instead of signing a new keeper, leaving Kevin Trapp as their main option until Santos is fit.