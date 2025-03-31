Fantasy Soccer
Kazeem Olaigbe headshot

Kazeem Olaigbe News: Assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Olaigbe assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Angers.

Olaigbe set up the opener for Arnaud Kalimuendo in the 13th minute. Olaigbe won four duels and made three tackles before being replaced by Azor Matusiwa in the 64th minute. Olaigbe has featured in only five games and this was his very first start.

Kazeem Olaigbe
Rennes
