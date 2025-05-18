Fantasy Soccer
Kazeem Olaigbe News: Provides assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Olaigbe assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Marseille.

Olaigbe entered the match in the 71st minute and immediately made an impact by assisting Andres Gomez's goal six minutes later. His cross from the left flank was precise, setting up Rennes' second goal and marking the second assist of the season for the Belgian midfielder. Olaigbe's contribution was a bright spot in the latter stages of the game, even though it didn't help Rennes secure any points at the Velodrome.

Rennes
