Keane Lewis-Potter News: Box-to-box contribution

Lewis-Potter generated four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Lewis-Potter attempted seven balls into the box Wednesday in Brentford's 2-1 defeat at Newcastle. The left full-back also tracked back to lead the team with four clearances while also registering two tackles (one won) and one interception. While his contributions have been significant defensively, over his last nine appearances (nine starts) Lewis-Potter has created just seven chances without recording a gold contribution.