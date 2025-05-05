Keaton Parks Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Parks was forced off during Sunday's 1-0 win over Cincinnati due to a foot injury. He had been dealing with a foot issue since preseason and this time it occurred in a different location in his foot, coach Pascal Jansen said in a press conference, Glenn Crooks of the Big Ten Network reports.

Parks has been dealing with a foot injury since preseason and suffered a setback in Sunday's game in a slightly different location in his foot. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he has to miss time. His potential absence would be a big blow since he is an undisputed starter when fit. If he has to miss time, Justin Haak is expected to replace him in midfield.