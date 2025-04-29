Keinan Davis News: Decent shift against Bologna

Davis generated four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 0-0 draw against Bologna.

Davis nearly gave Udinese the lead in the third minute when he hit the crossbar with a powerful shot from outside the box. That was the first of his four shots in the game which marked a season high. He was a constant presence in the attacking third and challenged Bologna's defense throughout the match. Despite his efforts he could not find the back of the net. That said, this was his first league start since early December. He will look to bring impact again on Saturday against Cagliari.