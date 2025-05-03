Fantasy Soccer
Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis News: Fires three shots in Cagliari tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Davis generated three shots (one on goal), one clearance and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Cagliari.

Davis drew his second consecutive start filling in for Lorenzo Lucca (calf), led his club in attempts and served as a reference point for the offense. He has gotten into a rhythm after struggling to stay healthy in previous months. He has tallied three or more shots in the last three games, piling up 10 (four on target), with three key passes. He has hit the net twice earlier in the campaign.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
