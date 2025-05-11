Keita News: Strikes in Udinese fixture

Keita scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one interception and drew one foul in 25 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win over Udinese.

Keita was fielded midway through the second half and won the game for his side at the buzzer with a tap-in after a cross and a flick-on. It's his second goal since transferring in January. He'll likely be back in the starting lineup versus Empoli, replacing either Omari Forson or Gianluca Caprari (thigh). He has logged 11 shots (three on target), one key pass, four crosses (one accurate) and two interceptions in his past seven outings.