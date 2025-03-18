Keito Nakamura News: Four attempts on goal

Nakamura had four shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Brest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 3rd minute.

Nakamura led the Reims attack Sunday with four shot attempts (zero on goal), though his aside were unable to breakthrough in a 0-0 draw versus Brest. In addition to his attacking play, the forward contributed one clearance and one block to the team's clean sheet effort. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Nakamura has attempted 15 shots (four on goal) but has been unable to find the back of the net.