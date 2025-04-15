Keito Nakamura News: Scores brace on Friday
Nakamura scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 win versus Lens.
Nakamura scored the team's both goals in the match. It was the first occasion this season where the 24-year-old scored two or more goals in a single league fixture. With that performance, Nakamura becomes the first Reims player to score more than 10 goals in the league campaign.
