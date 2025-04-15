Fantasy Soccer
Keito Nakamura headshot

Keito Nakamura News: Scores brace on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Nakamura scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 win versus Lens.

Nakamura scored the team's both goals in the match. It was the first occasion this season where the 24-year-old scored two or more goals in a single league fixture. With that performance, Nakamura becomes the first Reims player to score more than 10 goals in the league campaign.

Keito Nakamura
Reims
