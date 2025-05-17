Keke Maximilian Topp News: Scores late goal as sub

Topp scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

Topp scored his second goal of the season as he came on with five minutes to go and a minute later he scored to seal the game at 4-1. This was his first shot on target since November and he has only started one match this season which came in the season opener. In total he has only played 238 minutes across 19 appearances.