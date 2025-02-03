Kelechi Iheanacho News: Loaned to Middlesbrough
Iheanacho has been loaned to Middlesbrough from Sevilla, according to his parent club.
Iheanacho will return to England to help Middlesbrough in their fight to return to the Premier League, as he has been sent on loan by Sevilla. This comes after appearing in 11 games for the club this season, scoring three goals. He will return to Sevilla following the end of the campaign.
