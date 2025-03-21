Kellyn Acosta Injury: Training away from group
Acosta (lower body) was training away from the group and is not expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Whitecaps, Joe Chatz of OnTap Sports reports.
Acosta has been dealing with a lower-body injury, and the fact that he's yet to return to full training suggests his chances of playing this weekend are slim to none. Acosta's place in the lineup could be taken by Mauricio Pineda.
