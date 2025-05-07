Kellyn Acosta News: Plays full game in cup

Acosta (upper body) played the full game in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Detroit City FC in the US Open Cup, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Acosta missed their last contest against Orlando on Saturday due to an upper body injury that proved to be minor since he played the entire game on Wednesday in the US Open Cup. The issue might need some monitoring in the coming weeks but the midfielder is expected to remain an important starter in the midfield for the Fire moving forward.