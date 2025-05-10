Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenan Yildiz headshot

Kenan Yildiz News: Completes ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Yildiz cleared a two-game suspension in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Yildiz will return against Udinese next Sunday and most likely start, given his usual role and a few absences across the formation. He has registered at least a shot in his past five showings, totaling eight (three on target), scoring twice and posting 12 chances created and 12 corners. He has launched four or more crosses in eight of his last nine outings, amassing 46 (six accurate).

Kenan Yildiz
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now