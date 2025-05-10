Kenan Yildiz News: Completes ban

Yildiz cleared a two-game suspension in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Yildiz will return against Udinese next Sunday and most likely start, given his usual role and a few absences across the formation. He has registered at least a shot in his past five showings, totaling eight (three on target), scoring twice and posting 12 chances created and 12 corners. He has launched four or more crosses in eight of his last nine outings, amassing 46 (six accurate).