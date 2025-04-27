Kenan Yildiz News: Sees red in Monza tilt

Yildiz registered two shots (one on goal) and won two duels in 45 minutes before being expelled in Sunday's game versus Monza.

Yildiz has decently fizzy in the first half but decided to throw an elbow in the stoppage time and was caught by the VAR. He'll miss at least next Sunday's game versus Bologna. If Teun Koopmeiners (Achilles) and Dusan Vlahovic (thigh) don't return, Timothy Weah or Douglas Luiz would enter the starting lineup.