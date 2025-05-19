Kenan Yildiz News: Two assists in return

Yildiz assisted twice to go with three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Udinese.

Yildiz made his return to the pitch Sunday after a two-match ban and set up both of his side's goals. He set up Nicolas Gonzalez's goal in the 61st minute, then assisted Dusan Vlahovic's strike in the 88th minute on a fast break. He created a whopping six chances for the second time this season and added three accurate crosses and eight corners in a very active day on the attack. He was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Vasilije Adzic.