Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenan Yildiz headshot

Kenan Yildiz News: Two assists in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Yildiz assisted twice to go with three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Udinese.

Yildiz made his return to the pitch Sunday after a two-match ban and set up both of his side's goals. He set up Nicolas Gonzalez's goal in the 61st minute, then assisted Dusan Vlahovic's strike in the 88th minute on a fast break. He created a whopping six chances for the second time this season and added three accurate crosses and eight corners in a very active day on the attack. He was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Vasilije Adzic.

Kenan Yildiz
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now