Kenny Lala News: Creates four chances

Lala led the Brest attack Sunday with nine crosses (three accurate) and took two corners en route to creating a team-high four chances in a 0-0 draw versus Reims. Over his last two appearances (two starts), the defender has been a force in the attacking third, attempting 17 crosses (six accurate) and three corners while creating nine chances.