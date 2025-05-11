Fantasy Soccer
Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Concedes one in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Arrizabalaga recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Aston Villa.

Arrizabalaga conceded one goal for a third straight game and has limited opponents to no more than one goal in five consecutive outings. This also marked his third straight appearance with at least two saves. Up next for AFC Bournemouth is a meeting with Manchester City on May 20.

