Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kepa Arrizabalaga headshot

Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Three saves in win over Gunners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Arrizabalaga made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Arsenal.

Kepa put in solid performance Saturday completing three big saves and an important clearance. He has been in decent form recently, delivering two clean sheets from the last four Cherries matches, but he will struggle to improve upon that in their next against Villa. The Villans have found the net in each of their last 11 EPL matches.

Kepa Arrizabalaga
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now