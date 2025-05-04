Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Three saves in win over Gunners
Arrizabalaga made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Arsenal.
Kepa put in solid performance Saturday completing three big saves and an important clearance. He has been in decent form recently, delivering two clean sheets from the last four Cherries matches, but he will struggle to improve upon that in their next against Villa. The Villans have found the net in each of their last 11 EPL matches.
