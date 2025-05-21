Fantasy Soccer
Kepa Arrizabalaga headshot

Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Unconvincing in loss to City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 5:10am

Arrizabalaga made two saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat against Manchester City.

Kepa made a series of errors Tuesday and did not look assertive. Unsurprisingly he conceded three and completed just two saves and a punch. From 30 appearances he has delivered seven clean sheets, but it has now been five games since his last. He might improve upon that in the Cherries next, their final game of the season against relegated Leicester. The Foxes have netted just 33 this season, second lowest in the league.

