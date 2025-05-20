Fantasy Soccer
Keven Schlotterbeck News: Depth defense option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Schlotterbeck scored three times and added an assist from center-back in 18 appearances (15 starts) for Augsburg.

Schlotterbeck has bounced around in recent years, playing for Bochum, Freiburg, Union Berlin, and now Augsburg. Early in the season it seemed he may have found a new team which was would give him some run in the starting XI as he opened the campaign as a starter. Unfortunately for Schlotterbeck he hardly played after the Christmas break, going unused in the final five matches straight. That certainly doesn't bode well for his role next season.

Keven Schlotterbeck
FC Augsburg
