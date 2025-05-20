Keven Schlotterbeck News: Depth defense option

Schlotterbeck scored three times and added an assist from center-back in 18 appearances (15 starts) for Augsburg.

Schlotterbeck has bounced around in recent years, playing for Bochum, Freiburg, Union Berlin, and now Augsburg. Early in the season it seemed he may have found a new team which was would give him some run in the starting XI as he opened the campaign as a starter. Unfortunately for Schlotterbeck he hardly played after the Christmas break, going unused in the final five matches straight. That certainly doesn't bode well for his role next season.