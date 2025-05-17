Kevin Alvarez News: Sends two crosses in semis loss

Alvarez recorded one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Thursday's 1-0 defeat against Cruz Azul.

Alvarez was one of the few players who showed some kind of attacking intent for America in a game where they looked outplayed. The right-back, who has been playing in a more advanced role in the playoffs, should continue to deliver two-way value for Las Aguilas in the return leg of this tie Sunday.