Kevin Alvarez News: Sets up goal in win

Alvarez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Pachuca.

Alvarez set up the team's first goal with a cross from the right wing that was tapped home by Alejandro Zendejas (undisclosed). Alvarez battled injuries during the season but has been a regular when healthy, and he should remain as the team's right wing-back for the semifinals against Cruz Azul.