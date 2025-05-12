Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Alvarez headshot

Kevin Alvarez News: Sets up goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Alvarez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Pachuca.

Alvarez set up the team's first goal with a cross from the right wing that was tapped home by Alejandro Zendejas (undisclosed). Alvarez battled injuries during the season but has been a regular when healthy, and he should remain as the team's right wing-back for the semifinals against Cruz Azul.

Kevin Alvarez
América
