Kevin Behrens News: Will leave club after season
Behrens will leave Wolfsburg at the end of his contract which expires at the end of the season, the club announced.
Behrens will not continue his journey with Wolfsburg as the club decided not to sign him for more seasons. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and free to sign with the club he wants. The forward appeared in 17 games this season, starting none of them and scoring one goal.
