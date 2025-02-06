Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Danso headshot

Kevin Danso News: First Spurs start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Danso made his first start for Tottenham during Thursday's loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Danso's start to life with Spurs didn't go ideally, as he and the rest of the defense were absolutely trounced by a rampant Liverpool attack. With so many injuries across the backline there's a good chance Danso takes on a major role in the back half of the season, giving him little time to adjust to life in the Premier League.

