Kevin De Bruyne News: Doesn't earn final trophy with City

De Bruyne notched four chances created, four shots and six crosses in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

De Bruyne will not see a trophy in his final season with City, as they fell short in Saturday's FA Cup final, and he will depart before the Club World Cup. He ended his amazing run with City in the FA Cup with a decent contribution, although he didn't earn a goal contribution. He is sure to see a starting role for the final two outings of the season and will hope to see a goal contribution to help earn City UCL play next campaign.