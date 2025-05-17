Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin De Bruyne headshot

Kevin De Bruyne News: Doesn't earn final trophy with City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

De Bruyne notched four chances created, four shots and six crosses in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

De Bruyne will not see a trophy in his final season with City, as they fell short in Saturday's FA Cup final, and he will depart before the Club World Cup. He ended his amazing run with City in the FA Cup with a decent contribution, although he didn't earn a goal contribution. He is sure to see a starting role for the final two outings of the season and will hope to see a goal contribution to help earn City UCL play next campaign.

Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now