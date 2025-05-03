Kevin De Bruyne News: Scores lone goal of match

De Bruyne scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Wolverhampton.

De Bruyne was the only player to find the back of the net Friday, scoring in the 35th minute of the win off a Jeremy Doku assist. This marks his fourth goal of the season, now having 11 goal contributions in 25 appearances (17 starts). HE has now registered three goal contributions since announcing his departure from City this offseason, four games ago.