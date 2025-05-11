Fantasy Soccer
Kevin De Bruyne News: Solid despite no goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

De Bruyne had five shots (one on goal), 18 crosses (six accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Southampton.

De Bruyne did everything he could Saturday to work for a Manchester City win but fell just short despite his five shots and 18 crosses, both of which led the match. That said, it was also a season-high for crosses in a match, five more than his previous best. He now has 45 crosses over his past four outings.

