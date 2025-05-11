Kevin De Bruyne News: Solid despite no goal contributions

De Bruyne had five shots (one on goal), 18 crosses (six accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Southampton.

De Bruyne did everything he could Saturday to work for a Manchester City win but fell just short despite his five shots and 18 crosses, both of which led the match. That said, it was also a season-high for crosses in a match, five more than his previous best. He now has 45 crosses over his past four outings.