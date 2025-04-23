Kevin De Bruyne News: Whips in 12 crosses

De Bruyne generated one shot (one on goal), 12 crosses (five accurate) and 10 corners in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

De Bruyne was great Tuesday but didn't see a goal contribution in his 89 minutes of play, recording a shot, six chances created and 12 crosses in the win. This is two straight games without a goal contribution after seeing two in one match before then, remaining at 10 in 24 appearances this season. This continues his solid stretch of play after his exit from City at the end of the season was announced.