Kevin De Bruyne News: Woodwork strike in Etihad swan song

De Bruyne recorded three shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 3-1 win versus AFC Bournemouth.

De Bruyne lacked effectiveness Tuesday and was unsurprisingly subbed after 69 minutes. He did not win any of the three duels he engaged in and placed just two accurate crosses from five attempts. None of his shots were on target, but he did rattle the crossbar with an effort that typically he would have converted. From 27 appearances (19 starts) he has netted four and produced seven assists, with just one goal and no assists coming from his last five EPL matches.