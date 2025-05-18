Kevin Denkey News: Scores opener Saturday

Denkey scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Denkey opened up the scoring Saturday with a goal in the 6th minute assisted by Evander. It marked his eighth goal of the season and his second straight match with one. He finished the match with three shots, one chance created and one inaccurate cross before he was subbed off in the 78th minute for Kei Kamara.