Kevin Mier News: Four saves in defeat

Mier made four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus America.

Mier turned aside four of six America shots on target Sunday as Cruz Azul were eliminated from contention in Clausura 2025 by virtue of a 2-1 defeat. The Cruz Azul keeper ends the Clausura campaign having started in 20 of his team's 21 fixtures. Across those appearances, he recorded six clean sheets while averaging one goal concession per appearance. In two full years at Cruz Azul, Mier has turned in an impressive record that is highlighted by a 0.92 goals against mark per appearance and 27 clean sheets across 64 starting appearances.