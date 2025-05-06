Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Muller headshot

Kevin Muller Injury: Back home after concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Muller (concussion) was spotted back home on Monday to follow the protocols and recover from his head collision in Friday's clash against Bochum, the club posted.

Muller was stretchered off the field in Friday's clash following a head collision and returned home only on Monday. He will now recover and follow the concussion protocols and will hope to be back for the season finale game against Bremen on May. 17, even though there is only a small chance he can feature in it. If he has to miss the last two games of the season, Frank Feller is expected to be the starting goalie for both.

Kevin Muller
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now