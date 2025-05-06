Kevin Muller Injury: Back home after concussion

Muller (concussion) was spotted back home on Monday to follow the protocols and recover from his head collision in Friday's clash against Bochum, the club posted.

Muller was stretchered off the field in Friday's clash following a head collision and returned home only on Monday. He will now recover and follow the concussion protocols and will hope to be back for the season finale game against Bremen on May. 17, even though there is only a small chance he can feature in it. If he has to miss the last two games of the season, Frank Feller is expected to be the starting goalie for both.