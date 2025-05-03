Kevin Muller Injury: Concussion confirmed

Muller is out for the time being after suffering a concussion, according to his club.

Muller is going to miss at least the club's next match, as he will have to enter concussion protocol after he had to be stretchered off the field following a collision in Friday's game. This is unfortunate for the club, as they will be without their starting keeper, with Muller just hoping he can make it back before the season's final match. With that match only a few weeks away on May 17, his chances of returning will be slim. Vitus Eicher is a possible replacement while Muller is out.