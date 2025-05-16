Kevin Muller Injury: Should return Saturday
Muller (concussion) should be back for Saturday's final game of the season against Bremen after training normally this week and not being listed in the injury report by his club.
Muller has been training normally this week following the concussion in the game against Bochum that sidelined him in the last contest. He will likely return directly to the starting XI on Saturday and keep the goal, as he is the undisputed starting goalie when fit.
