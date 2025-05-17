Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Muller headshot

Kevin Muller News: Returns to starting spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Muller (concussion) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Bremen.

Muller was expected to return Saturday, and that has come to fruition, with the goalie finding a spot in the starting XI immediately. He will look to finish out the season strong in their final match of the campaign, as he has already had a better season than the last and has two clean sheets in his past six outings.

Kevin Muller
FC Heidenheim
