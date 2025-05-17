Kevin Muller News: Returns to starting spot
Muller (concussion) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Bremen.
Muller was expected to return Saturday, and that has come to fruition, with the goalie finding a spot in the starting XI immediately. He will look to finish out the season strong in their final match of the campaign, as he has already had a better season than the last and has two clean sheets in his past six outings.
