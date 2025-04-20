Kevin Paredes News: assist during return

Paredes assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mainz.

Parades made his first appearance in 11 months Saturday, seeing a starting spot after recovering from a long-standing foot injury. He would see a great match, notching an assist during his return. This is a good sign for the midfielder who will hope to continue seeing the star, earning a goal contribution in his first match back.