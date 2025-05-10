Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Schade headshot

Kevin Schade News: Records another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 11:38am

Schade scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Ipswich Town.

Schade has logged a goal in three consecutive games. Sandwiched among the three appearances is a brace, meaning he has more goals (four) than games (three) in May. Schade began it multiple goals away from double-digit in the category but now has more than 10 not even halfway through this month, with 11 scored across 36 appearances (24 starts).

Kevin Schade
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now