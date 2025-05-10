Kevin Schade News: Records another goal
Schade scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Ipswich Town.
Schade has logged a goal in three consecutive games. Sandwiched among the three appearances is a brace, meaning he has more goals (four) than games (three) in May. Schade began it multiple goals away from double-digit in the category but now has more than 10 not even halfway through this month, with 11 scored across 36 appearances (24 starts).
