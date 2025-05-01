Kevin Schade News: Scores opener Thursday

Schade scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 win versus Nottingham Forest.

Schade opened up the scoring Thursday with a strike in the 44th minute assisted by Nathan Collins. It marked his eighth goal of the season and his first since Feb. 15. It came on the only shot he took in the match and he also created one chance before he was subbed off in the 68th minute for Mathias Jensen.